Crowns Price Reaches $5.82 on Major Exchanges (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, Crowns has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for about $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowns has a market cap of $12.56 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crowns alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00046823 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006010 BTC.

About Crowns

CWS is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.