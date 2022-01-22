Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.11.

CRON stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cronos Group by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. 12.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

