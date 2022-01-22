Crocs’ (CROX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their neutral rating on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CROX. Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Crocs from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.56.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $102.14 on Tuesday. Crocs has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.65.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The business had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $531,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,171,340. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Crocs by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 47,029 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,586.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after acquiring an additional 285,854 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Crocs by 16.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,980,000 after purchasing an additional 137,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 45.0% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 174,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,281,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

