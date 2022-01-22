Critical Comparison: STERIS (NYSE:STE) versus Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) and STERIS (NYSE:STE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cadre and STERIS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A STERIS $3.11 billion 7.33 $397.40 million $2.80 81.31

STERIS has higher revenue and earnings than Cadre.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cadre and STERIS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 0 1 5 0 2.83 STERIS 0 0 5 0 3.00

Cadre presently has a consensus target price of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 19.55%. STERIS has a consensus target price of $248.80, indicating a potential upside of 9.28%. Given Cadre’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cadre is more favorable than STERIS.

Dividends

Cadre pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. STERIS pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. STERIS pays out 61.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. STERIS has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of STERIS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of STERIS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cadre and STERIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre N/A N/A N/A STERIS 6.50% 12.44% 7.02%

Summary

STERIS beats Cadre on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions. The Healthcare Specialty Services segment delivers solutions and managed services including hospital sterilization services and instrument, and scope repairs to acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings. The Life Sciences segment designs, manufactures, and sells consumable products, equipment maintenance, specialty services, and capitalequipment. The Applied Sterilization Technologies segment involves in contract sterilization and testing services for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturer. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

