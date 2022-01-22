Critical Comparison: IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) and The Competition

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ: IZEA) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare IZEA Worldwide to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

IZEA Worldwide has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IZEA Worldwide’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IZEA Worldwide -17.85% -7.57% -6.23% IZEA Worldwide Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IZEA Worldwide and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IZEA Worldwide 0 1 0 0 2.00 IZEA Worldwide Competitors 134 580 637 11 2.39

IZEA Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 316.67%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 67.32%. Given IZEA Worldwide’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe IZEA Worldwide is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IZEA Worldwide $18.33 million -$10.25 million -13.50 IZEA Worldwide Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -6.27

IZEA Worldwide’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than IZEA Worldwide. IZEA Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of IZEA Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of IZEA Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IZEA Worldwide rivals beat IZEA Worldwide on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

