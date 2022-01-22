Critical Comparison: Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) & Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.5% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Provident Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Provident Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Carver Bancorp and Provident Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

Provident Financial has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.29%. Given Provident Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than Carver Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carver Bancorp and Provident Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp $26.50 million 0.96 -$3.90 million N/A N/A Provident Financial $39.77 million 3.11 $7.56 million $1.16 14.33

Provident Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Carver Bancorp has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carver Bancorp and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp -13.69% -14.36% -0.57% Provident Financial 22.47% 6.91% 0.74%

Summary

Provident Financial beats Carver Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

