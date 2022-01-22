Credit Suisse Group Lowers FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target to $10.00

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 143.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTCI opened at $4.11 on Thursday. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.83 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean Hunkler acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.