Credit Suisse Group Increases Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $68.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.75.

Get Alcoa alerts:

AA stock opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.78.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Alcoa by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.