Creative Planning Increases Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,663,000 after acquiring an additional 34,140 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Crane by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Crane by 2.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane stock opened at $99.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $108.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

CR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

