Creative Planning Increases Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESS. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,834,000 after purchasing an additional 492,450 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $70,216,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 29,901.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 203,626 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 58.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,920,000 after purchasing an additional 169,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 239.6% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 237,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,161,000 after purchasing an additional 167,350 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ESS. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.76.

ESS opened at $332.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.75 and a twelve month high of $359.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $345.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $10,779,746.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.