Creative Planning Increases Holdings in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) by 833.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,794 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,433 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in DiDi Global were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIDI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global stock opened at 4.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. DiDi Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 4.18 and a fifty-two week high of 18.01.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by -6.31.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

