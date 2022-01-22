Creative Planning Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Comerica by 229.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Comerica by 105.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.85. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $461,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,884 shares of company stock worth $1,307,276. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

