Creative Planning Has $1.27 Million Stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,848 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUNZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 105.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 671,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 344,233 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $600,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 35.4% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 70.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 88,954 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $18.59.

