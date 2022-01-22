Creative Planning Has $1.27 Million Stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,848 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $59,669,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $59,669,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,096,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 95,808 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 105.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 671,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 344,233 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 466,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 40,591 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $18.59.

