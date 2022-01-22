Creative Planning Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 132.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,444 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 196,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,065,000 after acquiring an additional 633,039 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,413,000 after acquiring an additional 757,854 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average is $36.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($49.12) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,600.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

