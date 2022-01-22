Creative Planning Buys 2,742 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRSP. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $62.61 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $62.21 and a 1 year high of $191.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

