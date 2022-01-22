Creative Planning Buys 1,508 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Comerica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.2% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $461,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,884 shares of company stock worth $1,307,276. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMA opened at $89.70 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.97 and a 200-day moving average of $80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.