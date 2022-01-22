Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,771.74

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,771.74 ($51.46) and traded as high as GBX 3,804 ($51.90). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 3,762 ($51.33), with a volume of 48,334 shares.

CWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,000 ($54.58) to GBX 4,400 ($60.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cranswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,100 ($55.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,691.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,769.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 20 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In related news, insider Adam Couch purchased 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,548 ($48.41) per share, with a total value of £49,742.96 ($67,871.41).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

