Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TXG. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.14.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$12.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.65. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$11.79 and a twelve month high of C$18.72. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.63.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$272.86 million for the quarter.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.