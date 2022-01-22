CorionX (CORX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $43,901.00

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, CorionX has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One CorionX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CorionX has a market capitalization of $241,724.24 and approximately $43,901.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00047980 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006202 BTC.

CorionX Coin Profile

CORX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,184,049 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

Buying and Selling CorionX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

