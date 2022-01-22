CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Short Interest Update

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 115,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONX opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. CONX has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $11.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CONX by 151.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 31,093 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CONX by 1,097.7% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after buying an additional 1,097,714 shares during the period. Fortress Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of CONX by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after buying an additional 63,982 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the third quarter valued at about $980,000. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

