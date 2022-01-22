Contrasting Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) & MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) and MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sanara MedTech and MSA Safety’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72% MSA Safety 6.73% 20.19% 8.27%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sanara MedTech and MSA Safety, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 MSA Safety 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sanara MedTech presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.80%. MSA Safety has a consensus price target of $172.80, indicating a potential upside of 25.22%. Given Sanara MedTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than MSA Safety.

Risk and Volatility

Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSA Safety has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of MSA Safety shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of MSA Safety shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sanara MedTech and MSA Safety’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $15.59 million 10.81 -$4.36 million ($0.64) -34.50 MSA Safety $1.35 billion 4.01 $120.10 million $2.35 58.72

MSA Safety has higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSA Safety, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MSA Safety beats Sanara MedTech on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc. engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil. The International segment comprises of companies in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The Corporate segment focuses on the general and administrative expenses incurred in its corporate headquarters. The company was founded in 1914 is headquartered in Cranberry Township, PA.

