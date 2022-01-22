Contrasting ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Ecopetrol’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A Ecopetrol $13.66 billion 2.17 $2.06 billion $1.47 9.79

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Profitability

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Ecopetrol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32% Ecopetrol 15.03% 8.55% 3.36%

Risk and Volatility

ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ecopetrol shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and Ecopetrol, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Ecopetrol 1 1 2 0 2.25

Ecopetrol has a consensus price target of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 8.41%. Given Ecopetrol’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ecopetrol is more favorable than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Summary

Ecopetrol beats ECA Marcellus Trust I on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Transportation and Logistics segment comprises of pipelines and other transportation activities. The Refining and Petrochemicals segment involves in refining activities and its products include motor fuels, fuel oils, and petrochemicals. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

