Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Buys $189,681.72 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 17,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $189,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 13,504 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $143,547.52.

On Thursday, January 13th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 3,721 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $39,293.76.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 5,301 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $55,872.54.

On Monday, December 27th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 14,088 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $133,695.12.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $221.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.58. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $12.66.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $68.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

