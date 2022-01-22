Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 on March 15th

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Consolidated Edison has raised its dividend payment by 8.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Consolidated Edison has a dividend payout ratio of 65.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.

NYSE:ED opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $86.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.44.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

