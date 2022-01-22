Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 71.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,157 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

MS stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.64. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The company has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

