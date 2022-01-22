Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 2,106 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 53,252.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,134 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth $116,346,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 38.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after buying an additional 124,015 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in MSCI by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 889,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,410,000 after buying an additional 111,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in MSCI by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,484,000 after acquiring an additional 109,869 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $500.82 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $599.90 and its 200 day moving average is $612.70.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.57.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.