Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $7.28 Million Investment in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 105,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,284,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Smartsheet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.13.

NYSE SMAR opened at $57.58 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average of $70.96. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James N. White purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.07 per share, with a total value of $9,460,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,185 shares of company stock valued at $18,739,966. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

