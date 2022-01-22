Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 240,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRP. Bbva USA lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 912.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BRP Group by 114.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $5,452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRP opened at $28.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.80 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Equities research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

