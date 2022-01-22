Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 242,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Switch at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Switch by 43,360.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,275 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Switch by 169,985.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,735 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Switch by 4,985.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Switch by 114.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,409,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,839 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Switch in the second quarter valued at $27,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 610,000 shares of company stock worth $15,848,000. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Switch stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.76 and a beta of 0.68. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Switch’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 123.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWCH shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Switch in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

