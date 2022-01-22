Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 237,710 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 625.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 275,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 237,710 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in 2U were worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in 2U by 42.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in 2U by 92.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in 2U by 288.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 46,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in 2U during the second quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of 2U by 950.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 48,464 shares during the period.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 2U has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

