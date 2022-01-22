Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 140.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,255 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $1,408,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $725,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,200,680. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.18.

Shares of CRWD opened at $164.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.24 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.11 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

