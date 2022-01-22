ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) vs. Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Head to Head Contrast

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) and Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

ConnectOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ConnectOne Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Mid-Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ConnectOne Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

ConnectOne Bancorp has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConnectOne Bancorp 39.20% 12.93% 1.60% Mid-Southern Bancorp 16.59% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConnectOne Bancorp $322.60 million 4.29 $71.29 million $3.07 11.38 Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.32 million 5.35 $1.19 million $0.49 30.10

ConnectOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. ConnectOne Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ConnectOne Bancorp and Mid-Southern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConnectOne Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00 Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.51%. Given ConnectOne Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ConnectOne Bancorp is more favorable than Mid-Southern Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.8% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ConnectOne Bancorp beats Mid-Southern Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans. The company was founded on July 11, 2018 and is headquartered in Salem, IN.

