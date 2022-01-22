CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CNMD. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.00.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $124.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.33. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $106.15 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.29 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 9,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.64, for a total value of $1,396,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pat Beyer sold 25,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $3,676,002.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,211 shares of company stock worth $11,862,421 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CONMED by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CONMED by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CONMED by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

