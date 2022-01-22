Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,146 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Concentrix by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Concentrix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Concentrix by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Concentrix by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $169.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $105.42 and a 1 year high of $191.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total transaction of $842,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $3,036,750. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.