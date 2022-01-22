Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 84,815 shares.The stock last traded at $16.86 and had previously closed at $16.55.

CCU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.7066 dividend. This is an increase from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 539,438 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 302,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,318 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares in the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (NYSE:CCU)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.