Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given New CHF 184 Price Target at UBS Group

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had its target price raised by UBS Group from CHF 169 to CHF 184 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 152 to CHF 165 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Financière Richemont presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.25.

OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

