Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair downgraded Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

CVLT opened at $66.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.35. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.43, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $56.99 and a one year high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

