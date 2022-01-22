Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 605 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Valvoline by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Valvoline by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Valvoline by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 532,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 265,118 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,386,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Valvoline by 110,274.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 34,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV opened at $33.15 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.15.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.30 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VVV. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

