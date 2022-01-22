Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.85 Million Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth $650,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,764 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.55.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.