Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,830,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

NYSE:DEI opened at $31.86 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 91.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

