Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 7,098 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 128.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LGND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $114.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.