Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will report $160.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.20 million to $162.60 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $147.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

COLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.03. The company had a trading volume of 995,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,516. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average of $35.28. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 19.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,711,000 after purchasing an additional 453,962 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 707,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 382,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 333,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 19.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,627,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 270,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 64.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 570,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after purchasing an additional 223,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

