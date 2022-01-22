ColossusXT Reaches Market Cap of $4.43 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $1.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007770 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000252 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000149 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001293 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,448,763,222 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.