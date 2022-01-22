Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) PT Lowered to 1,033.00

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,038.00 to 1,033.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coloplast A/S from 975.00 to 990.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cheuvreux upgraded Coloplast A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Coloplast A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,055.67.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS CLPBY opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. Coloplast A/S has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $18.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.