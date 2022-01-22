Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) PT Lowered to 1,033.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,038.00 to 1,033.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CLPBY. Cheuvreux raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coloplast A/S from 975.00 to 990.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coloplast A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,055.67.

OTCMKTS:CLPBY opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

