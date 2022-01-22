Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend by 105.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Colony Bankcorp has a payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $17.64 on Friday. Colony Bankcorp has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $241.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Colony Bankcorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Colony Bankcorp worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

