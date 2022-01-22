Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $89.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $58.50. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTSH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.87.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $84.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $92.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,554,802,000 after buying an additional 201,419 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after buying an additional 8,252,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,560,442,000 after buying an additional 386,979 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,182,382,000 after buying an additional 2,694,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,171,000 after buying an additional 2,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

