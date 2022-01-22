Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $59.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.52.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.6% in the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,049,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,067,000 after purchasing an additional 83,489 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 986,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 492,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,041,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 51.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 485,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,340,000 after acquiring an additional 165,935 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

