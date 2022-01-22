Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.57. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 53,772 shares.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.0906 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 11.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

